DC firefighters find body in burning vehicle

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

September 5, 2022, 11:28 PM

A body has been found inside a burning vehicle in Northwest D.C.

It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Nicholson Street, D.C. police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a car on fire in the rear alley, and they put the fire out within 10 minutes.

Fire crews asked for police and a fire investigator when the body was discovered. The fire is under investigation.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

