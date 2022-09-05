HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 5, 2022, 4:21 PM

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself.

The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting. When officers got to the house on Central Park Circle, in Mount Vernon, the police said, they heard a gunshot and went inside to find Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and her husband, James Johnson, 62, wounded.

They were both taken to a hospital, where Saunders-Johnson died. Johnson is in what the police called critical condition but is stable. Detectives believe Johnson shot Saunders-Johnson and then himself. A gun was found in the house.

Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the police said.

In Monday’s statement, the police left the number for the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 703-360-7273; TTY 711.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

