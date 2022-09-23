RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Voting in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine begins | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight
DC Council approves measure allowing bars to stay open 24 hours during World Cup

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 5:06 AM

D.C. Council passed an emergency measure to allow bars, restaurants and breweries in the District to stay open 24 hours a day during the World Cup, which will take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.

Places that sell alcohol normally would close at 2 a.m. on weekdays and at 3 a.m. on weekends.

Now they will be able to sell booze until 4 a.m. and remain open 24 hours, but they would have to pause their alcohol service between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The most passionate soccer fans here in the United States will have to stay up a little late to watch all the action from this year’s tournament because Qatar is seven hours ahead of the U.S.

“This event takes place every four years and is a Super Bowl-type sporting event for soccer fans,” Councilman Kenyan R. McDuffie said during the meeting.

Businesses that plan to extend their hours must register with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, pay a $100 fee and let the police department know at least three days before they plan to extend their hours.

The U.S. kicks off its World Cup campaign against Wales at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 local time.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this story.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP.

