DC Council approves measure allowing bars to stay open 24 hours during World Cup

While bars and restaurants would be able to stay open 24 hours, they would have to stop selling alcohol between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

D.C. Council passed an emergency measure to allow bars, restaurants and breweries in the District to stay open 24 hours a day during the World Cup, which will take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.

Places that sell alcohol normally would close at 2 a.m. on weekdays and at 3 a.m. on weekends.

Now they will be able to sell booze until 4 a.m. and remain open 24 hours, but they would have to pause their alcohol service between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The most passionate soccer fans here in the United States will have to stay up a little late to watch all the action from this year’s tournament because Qatar is seven hours ahead of the U.S.

“This event takes place every four years and is a Super Bowl-type sporting event for soccer fans,” Councilman Kenyan R. McDuffie said during the meeting.

Businesses that plan to extend their hours must register with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, pay a $100 fee and let the police department know at least three days before they plan to extend their hours.

The U.S. kicks off its World Cup campaign against Wales at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 local time.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this story.