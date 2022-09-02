LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Washington, DC News » A walk to end…

A walk to end gun violence in DC

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

September 2, 2022, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday’s 202 for Peace event in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)

Residents and police walked through the streets of D.C on Friday calling for an end to gun violence.

About 75 people walked and chanted, “put the guns down,” and “lift the kids up,” in an effort organized by the group 202 for Peace, which has sponsored several similar walks across the District throughout the summer.

Friday’s event took place near North Capitol and O streets in Northwest.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Christopher Geldart walked with the crowd.

“We are doing this across the city to bring not only awareness, because we know what’s going on in our city, but to bring out to our community the agencies and entities that work in this city to come together and end this violence in our streets,” Geldart said.

Gun violence has escalated this summer in the nation’s capital. The latest example involving young people came on Wednesday when a 15-year-old shot and injured two classmates outside a charter school in Northeast D.C.

Also speaking to the marchers was D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie.

“This is what community looks like — collective outrage against gun violence, everybody showing up to say that we’re going to work together to stop the violence,” McDuffie said.

So far in 2022, D.C. police said they have confiscated more than 2,000 illegal firearms.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up