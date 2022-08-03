RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
3 teens shot in 2 DC locations

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 11:12 AM

Three teenagers have been shot in two different locations in D.C. Wednesday, and police are trying to find who is responsible.

The police said two young men were shot near the IDEA Public Charter School in Deanwood at 45th and Lee streets in Northeast.

According to the school’s website, the school is locked down.

The message said, “Everyone in the building is safe. We will have a staggered dismissal when we have a clearance from Metropolitan Police Department.”

The office said they don’t know the exact ages yet of the teens who were shot, however, the police said one was shot in the stomach and the other in his arm.

In the second investigation at 46th and Alabama streets in Southeast, another teen was shot in the chest.

All three teens were alive when the ambulances arrived.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

