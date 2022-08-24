Man arrested for stabbing on Metro Center station platform

A man is in custody in connection with Tuesday afternoon's stabbing on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

A man is in custody in connection with Tuesday afternoon’s stabbing on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

The Metro Transit Police Department said 51-year-old Antownne Turner, a Northeast D.C. resident, was arrested Wednesday and accused of wounding two people at the station.

Police believe the incident started with a verbal altercation on the platform.

A male victim remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition Wednesday afternoon; a female victim was treated for a minor laceration and released Tuesday.

Turner was identified based on footage from the station’s extensive network of surveillance cameras, said police, adding that he is the sole suspect.