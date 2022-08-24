RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested for stabbing…

Man arrested for stabbing on Metro Center station platform

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in custody in connection with Tuesday afternoon’s stabbing on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

The Metro Transit Police Department said 51-year-old Antownne Turner, a Northeast D.C. resident, was arrested Wednesday and accused of wounding two people at the station.

Police believe the incident started with a verbal altercation on the platform.

A male victim remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition Wednesday afternoon; a female victim was treated for a minor laceration and released Tuesday.

Turner was identified based on footage from the station’s extensive network of surveillance cameras, said police, adding that he is the sole suspect.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

AFGE takes legal action, claiming HUD preemptively denied remote work applications

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up