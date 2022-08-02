RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Home » Crime News » 2 stabbed on Red…

2 stabbed on Red Line platform in DC

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

August 23, 2022, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

Metro Transit police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s Red Line platform.

The attack, they said, left a male victim with serious injuries and a woman with a non-life threatening stab wound.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Red Line trains are operating in both directions, but Glenmont-bound trains are bypassing Metro Center as the investigation continues.

Riders are advised to exit at Gallery Place to board a train toward Shady Grove to access Metro Center.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up