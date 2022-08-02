2 stabbed on Red Line platform in DC

Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing at Metro's Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

Metro Transit police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s Red Line platform.

The attack, they said, left a male victim with serious injuries and a woman with a non-life threatening stab wound.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Red Line trains are operating in both directions, but Glenmont-bound trains are bypassing Metro Center as the investigation continues.

Riders are advised to exit at Gallery Place to board a train toward Shady Grove to access Metro Center.