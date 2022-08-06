DC police ID 3rd victim killed by lightning strike near White House

Police in D.C. have identified the third person killed by Thursday night’s lightning strike near the White House.

On Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed 29-year-old Brooks A. Lambertson of Los Angeles, California, was among the three people who died as a result of a lightning strike in Lafayette Square, the public park right next to the White House.

The strike occurred as severe storms moved across the region bringing with them thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

Lambertson’s death is in addition to James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, a retired couple from Janesville, Wisconsin, who were in D.C. for their 56th anniversary.

The surviving fourth victim, who has not been identified, is still hospitalized and in critical condition, according to Lt. James Dingeldein with the U.S. Park Police.

Lambertson was the vice president at City National Bank, who had been in D.C. for business when the strike occurred, according to a news release from City National Bank.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the release said. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.”

The release also said that Lambertson was an avid Los Angeles sports fan who had graduated from California Polytechnic State University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration and a concentration in sports management. He had recently been interviewed on his alma mater’s podcast.

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.