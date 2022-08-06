WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police ID 3rd…

DC police ID 3rd victim killed by lightning strike near White House

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 6, 2022, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. have identified the third person killed by Thursday night’s lightning strike near the White House.

On Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed 29-year-old Brooks A. Lambertson of Los Angeles, California, was among the three people who died as a result of a lightning strike in Lafayette Square, the public park right next to the White House.

The strike occurred as severe storms moved across the region bringing with them thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

Brooks Lambertson of Los Angeles, California, has been identified as the third victim of the Aug. 4 lightning strike near the White House. (Courtesy City National Bank)

Lambertson’s death is in addition to James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, a retired couple from Janesville, Wisconsin, who were in D.C. for their 56th anniversary.

The surviving fourth victim, who has not been identified, is still hospitalized and in critical condition, according to Lt. James Dingeldein with the U.S. Park Police.

Lambertson was the vice president at City National Bank, who had been in D.C. for business when the strike occurred, according to a news release from City National Bank.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the release said. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.”

The release also said that Lambertson was an avid Los Angeles sports fan who had graduated from California Polytechnic State University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration and a concentration in sports management. He had recently been interviewed on his alma mater’s podcast.

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report. 

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up