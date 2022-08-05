Muggy morning in DC area with ‘soaking’ thunderstorms to come later in the day

Friday's toasty weather brings another chance for heavy rain and storms that could cause flooding in parts of the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

Watch for localized flooding on your morning drive, but the chance of flash flooding has dissipated for now.

“Another round of soaking thunderstorms is fully expected,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected later in the day. These storms could be severe with gusty winds, downpours, flooding and dangerous lightning.

A Southwest wind will blow through between 5 to 15 mph, Bell said.

Before the storms, it will be hot, humid and cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Evening storms are likely but it will dry out after midnight. It’ll be cool Friday night with lows in the upper 60s and some fog in rural areas.

The steamy and stormy pattern that started Thursday will continue on Friday and Saturday, Bell said.

Looking ahead: Weekend weather

Get that yard work done early in the day this weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot, humid and stormy with afternoon rain and storms.

Thunderstorms are likely both days from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The index will be near 100 in the afternoon.

Rain chances drop a bit on Monday before returning mid-next week.

On the Eastern Shore beaches, the rain chances are lower this weekend but it will be humid with highs near 90.

Looking back: Thursday’s storm damage

Storms on Thursday brought heavy rain, thunder and lighting to the region.

There are some 4,400 BGE customers without electricity in Anne Arundel County, and roughly 800 Dominion customers, mostly in Fairfax County, without power.

Four people were hurt in a an apparent lightning strike near the White House. D.C. Fire and EMS said they have critical injuries.

WATCH: Fox weather camera captured this incredible lightning strike around the time the 4 people were struck near White House. https://t.co/9liRqW7tqx @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/fsXTKCpYQq — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 5, 2022

High water was reported on Canal Road Northwest, parts of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast and along 4th and G streets Northwest in D.C.

In Maryland, damages from downed trees were reported in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties and the City of Baltimore. There were also reports of flooded roadways.

And in Virginia, a downed tree was reported in along Arlington Boulevard by Seven Corners in Fairfax County.

Forecast

FRIDAY Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Thunderstorms later in the day. Heavy rain possible. Wind: Southwest 5 mph to 15 mph. Highs in the low- to mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening storms likely. Drying out after midnight. Fog in rural areas. Wind: Southwest 5 mph to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Humid. Rain and thunderstorms are likely. Heavy rain possible. Highs mid 80s to low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Isolated storms later in the day. Highs mid 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, humid. Heat index near 100. Scattered storms later in the day. Wind: Southwest 5 mph to 15 mph. Highs mid 80s to low 90s.

Current weather

