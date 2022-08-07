Apartment fire in SE displaces 12

The fire happened in an apartment on the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

Twelve people have been displaced from their apartments after a fire Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

It was reported at 9:13 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire happened in a unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

No one was hurt, but because of water damage and the utilities being cut off, 12 are displaced and the Red Cross is helping them.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene.