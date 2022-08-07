WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Apartment fire in SE displaces 12

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 5:09 AM

Twelve people have been displaced from their apartments after a fire Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

It was reported at 9:13 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire happened in a unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

No one was hurt, but because of water damage and the utilities being cut off, 12 are displaced and the Red Cross is helping them.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

building on S. Capitol where there was a fire
A fire occurred in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street in Southeast. (Courtesy DC Fire & EMS)

Local News | Washington, DC News

