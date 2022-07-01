DC police identify teenager fatally shot in Southeast

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Yuma Street, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood.

Police say they are investigating a homicide after a teenager was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. Friday.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Yuma Street, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood.

D.C. Police say they were called to a reported shooting in the area when Dennis Simms, 17, was discovered with a bullet wound on the side of his head.

Officials say the teen died at the scene.

The shooting comes amid increasing violence in D.C., including the shooting of at least four teenagers days before.

A $25,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for homicides in D.C. Those with tips can text the department’s anonymous tip line at 50411 or call the police at 202-727-9099.