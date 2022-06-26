Minors among those killed, injured in string of DC shootings

DC Police are investigating multiple deadly shootings, two with victims under 18, that started over the weekend.

These four deaths join 100 confirmed homicides in 2022, according to Hugh Carew, a spokesperson for D.C. Police. In 2021, the number of homicides reached 226.

The first shooting happened at an apartment on West Virginia Avenue and Mount Olivet in Northeast on Saturday afternoon when officers found now deceased Jason Ford, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound.

By 9:20 p.m., police were called to another incident, this time in the 1700 block of 8th Street in Northwest. Officers say they found an adult male and a 15-year-old Blue Bryant with gunshot wounds. Bryant died on Sunday.

Sunday, just after midnight, a woman was killed and two teenagers shot on Quincy Place in Northwest.

Police say 18-year-old Kyndall Myers was taken to a hospital where she died. A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were also wounded in the shooting but both are expected to survive.

Moments later, police say a shooting injured two men on 50th Street in Northeast, D.C. Both were taken to a hospital where one of the two men — 23-year-old Markel Ford — later died.

Police have not shared information on the condition of the second victim.

DC Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for each homicide.

A map with the approximate locations of each shooting is included below:

WTOP’s Veronica Canales and Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.