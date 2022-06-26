SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Washington, DC News » Minors among those killed,…

Minors among those killed, injured in string of DC shootings

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DC Police are investigating multiple deadly shootings, two with victims under 18, that started over the weekend.

These four deaths join 100 confirmed homicides in 2022, according to Hugh Carew, a spokesperson for D.C. Police. In 2021, the number of homicides reached 226.

The first shooting happened at an apartment on West Virginia Avenue and Mount Olivet in Northeast on Saturday afternoon when officers found now deceased Jason Ford, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound.

By 9:20 p.m., police were called to another incident, this time in the 1700 block of 8th Street in Northwest. Officers say they found an adult male and a 15-year-old Blue Bryant with gunshot wounds. Bryant died on Sunday.

Sunday, just after midnight, a woman was killed and two teenagers shot on Quincy Place in Northwest.

Police say 18-year-old Kyndall Myers was taken to a hospital where she died. A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were also wounded in the shooting but both are expected to survive.

Moments later, police say a shooting injured two men on 50th Street in Northeast, D.C. Both were taken to a hospital where one of the two men — 23-year-old Markel Ford — later died.

Police have not shared information on the condition of the second victim.

DC Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for each homicide.

A map with the approximate locations of each shooting is included below:

WTOP’s Veronica Canales and Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up