Homebound DC residents can get in-home COVID-19 testing

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 11, 2022, 12:59 PM

Those in D.C. who are homebound now have access to in-home COVID-19 testing services with a registered nurse.

DC Health said appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

During those appointments, a nurse will come to the resident’s home and test for COVID-19 with both PCR and rapid-antigen testing.

Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday. The service is only available for D.C. residents, and the location of the appointment must be in D.C.

D.C. residents of all ages are eligible, but those ages 3 through 17 must have a guardian present at the appointment.

Requests for appointments can be made by calling the DC Health COVID-19 Call Center at 855-363-0333.

Appointments will start being scheduled on Tuesday, with appointments starting on Wednesday.

