WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police release bodycam…

DC police release bodycam footage of use-of-force incident in NW

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

July 29, 2022, 2:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. police have released bodycam footage of an incident last month that’s prompted a use-of-force investigation.

The body camera footage shows police chasing after and quickly detaining a man they say was buying drugs near O and North Capitol Streets, in Northwest, on June 29.

He was apprehended about a block away on Hannover Place NW.

Watch body-camera footage released by D.C. police showing the incident that’s being investigated.

While the suspect is struggling with the officers trying to handcuff him, the video shows an officer’s knee and elbow around the neck area.

Police say the use of neck restraints is a violation of policy and considered a serious use of force. The video shows the officers quickly working to get the suspect on his side once he’s restrained.

Meanwhile, officers are also seen trying to get the suspect to spit out drugs, eventually getting him to do so, according to police.

The officer is on noncontact status while the use of force is investigated.

The incident is being reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for any disciplinary action.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up