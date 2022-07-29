DC police release bodycam footage of use-of-force incident in NW

The D.C. police have released bodycam footage of an incident last month that's prompted a use-of-force investigation.

The body camera footage shows police chasing after and quickly detaining a man they say was buying drugs near O and North Capitol Streets, in Northwest, on June 29.

He was apprehended about a block away on Hannover Place NW.

Watch body-camera footage released by D.C. police showing the incident that’s being investigated.

While the suspect is struggling with the officers trying to handcuff him, the video shows an officer’s knee and elbow around the neck area.

Police say the use of neck restraints is a violation of policy and considered a serious use of force. The video shows the officers quickly working to get the suspect on his side once he’s restrained.

Meanwhile, officers are also seen trying to get the suspect to spit out drugs, eventually getting him to do so, according to police.

The officer is on noncontact status while the use of force is investigated.

The incident is being reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for any disciplinary action.