2 DC men found guilty of murder, gang activity in 2017 shooting

Two D.C. men face life in prison after being found guilty of a 2017 murder by a D.C. Superior Court jury on Monday.

After a six-week trial, 22-year-old Quincy Garvin and 20-year-old Saquan Williams were found guilty of conspiracy, first-degree murder, participation in a criminal street gang and other charges.

In September of 2017, Garvin, Williams and two other men shot and killed 24-year-old Carl Hardy in the Potomac Gardens neighborhood in Southeast.

The four men circled the neighborhood around 6 p.m., looking for “individuals to target,” a news release said. On their fourth trip around the block, Garvin, Williams and another man stepped out of the car and fired over 30 rounds into an open courtyard before driving off.

Hardy, struck by a bullet, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Federal prosecutors said Garvin and Williams were members of a criminal street gang operating out of Wellington Park. Evidence presented in court showed that the gang had “beefs” with other people in the District.

In 2019, a grand jury indicted 11 people in connection to Hardy’s murder and the July 2018 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson.

A sentencing date for Garvin and Williams hasn’t been scheduled yet.