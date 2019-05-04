4 more charged in 2018 shooting death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

A D.C. grand jury has indicted 11 people in connection with the July 2018 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed while trying to buy ice cream in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

A D.C. grand jury has indicted 11 people in connection with the July 2018 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed while trying to buy ice cream in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood, as well as the September 2017 murder of Carl Hardy, who was shot dead in Potomac Gardens.

Before the indictment, a total of seven people had been charged in connection with Wilson’s death. She was shot as she walked to the ice cream truck on Clay Terrace.

For the first time in charging documents, prosecutors have identified the four masked shooters who leaped from a carjacked Infiniti and sprayed dozens of bullets, killing Wilson.

Investigators found 76 shell cases following the attack.

The documents identify the four masked gunmen as Gregory Taylor, Qujuan Thomas, Antonio Murchison and Isaiah Murchison.

The Murchison brothers were two of the four defendants first identified in the unsealed indictment.

A total of eight defendants were charged with the murder. All are charged with conspiracy and being a member of an illegal street gang.

Earlier, a tentative trial date was set for August 2020. It is unclear whether the indictment and additional defendants will result in a new trial date.

Others charged include members of the Wellington Park crew that planned the hit on the neighborhood and texted back and forth about the guns used in the shooting.

