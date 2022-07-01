WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
1 killed, 2 injured in Southeast DC

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 28, 2022, 12:42 AM

D.C. Police have shared details on a fatal shooting that killed one person and injured two others in Southeast.

The shooting happened in the at around 10:30 p.m.


Commander John Branch said that officers were flagged down by neighbors in the area. They discovered one man was unconscious and not breathing.

The shooting comes just hours after a pregnant woman was struck during a shooting that police said was host to nearly 100 shots fired.

“That is a possibility that we’re looking into,” Branch said when asked if the two shootings could have been related. He added that the department believes there were multiple shooters involved in this shooting.

The unconscious man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Officers said another man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment but that they weren’t sure of their condition. Roughly 90 rounds appeared to be fired, according to Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 202.727.9099 or text the tipline at 50411.

An approximate location of the shooting is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

