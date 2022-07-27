WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Pregnant woman shot and seriously injured in DC car shooting crossfire

July 27, 2022, 10:10 PM

A pregnant woman was seriously injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon and D.C. police believe she was a bystander caught in a spray of about 90 gunshots fired by shooters in separate cars.

“She does work here. She’s a manager of the property, but we just believe that potentially she could have just been here, the wrong place at the wrong time,” said John Branch, commander of D.C. police’s 7th District.

The woman is currently in stable condition, and police confirmed to WTOP that she was pregnant.

Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened during the shooting on Birney Place in Southeast D.C., but Branch thinks the woman might have been caught in an exchange of gunshots fired from multiple vehicles.

“We’re currently still investigating that. There are numerous shell casings on the scene, so that is one of the theories that we are looking into. There are definitely about 90 casings on the scene, currently,” Branch said.

Some vehicles and buildings were hit by the stray rounds, police said.

“I mean, it’s just tragic. It’s a tragic situation. It’s an unfortunate situation that we’re seeing time and time again, of this indiscriminate shooting that’s going on,” Branch said.

Police say they have some leads on vehicles of interest but are hoping the public helps provide information that leads to the identity of the shooters.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

