Man injured after DC firetruck collides with motorcycle

The driver of a motorcycle is in serious condition after colliding with a firetruck in Northwest D.C. on Saturday morning.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, a firetruck in Northwest D.C. was traveling to a fire in the 100 block of C Street when it collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of 3rd and E streets, D.C. Fire and EMS spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told WTOP.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

None of the fire crew were reported injured.

Roads were temporarily closed around the intersection as police investigated the crash.

D.C. Fire and EMS says they are conducting their own internal investigation into the incident.