RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Washington, DC News » Man injured after DC…

Man injured after DC firetruck collides with motorcycle

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

June 4, 2022, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The driver of a motorcycle is in serious condition after colliding with a firetruck in Northwest D.C. on Saturday morning.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, a firetruck in Northwest D.C. was traveling to a fire in the 100 block of C Street when it collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of 3rd and E streets,  D.C. Fire and EMS spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told WTOP.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

None of the fire crew were reported injured.

Roads were temporarily closed around the intersection as police investigated the crash.

D.C. Fire and EMS says they are conducting their own internal investigation into the incident.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up