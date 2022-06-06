RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested for carjacking…

Man arrested for carjacking ambulance in Southeast DC

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police arrested a man who stole a DC Fire and EMS ambulance Saturday morning.

Isaac Edwards, 34, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with armed carjacking following his arrest on Monday.

According to police, Edwards walked up to ambulance operators — who were responding to a report of a man down — at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, Southeast at around 9 a.m.

He entered the ambulance’s back doors, placed his hands on a handgun in his waistband and threatened the EMS workers.

The first responders left the vehicle and Edwards took off.

The ambulance was found a short time later. There were no reported injuries.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up