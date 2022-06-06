Man arrested for carjacking ambulance in Southeast DC

D.C. police arrested a man who stole a DC Fire and EMS ambulance Saturday morning.

Isaac Edwards, 34, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with armed carjacking following his arrest on Monday.

According to police, Edwards walked up to ambulance operators — who were responding to a report of a man down — at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, Southeast at around 9 a.m.

He entered the ambulance’s back doors, placed his hands on a handgun in his waistband and threatened the EMS workers.

The first responders left the vehicle and Edwards took off.

The ambulance was found a short time later. There were no reported injuries.