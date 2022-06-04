Ambulance stolen in apparent armed DC carjacking

DC Police say that a suspect stole a DC Fire and EMS ambulance Saturday morning.

DC Police say that a suspect stole a DC Fire and EMS ambulance Saturday morning.

The theft happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, Southeast.

The ambulance operators said that they responded to reports of a man down in the area when the suspect entered the ambulance’s back doors.

Police say that the suspect appeared to place their hands on a handgun in their waistband while threatening EMS workers. First responders exited the vehicle, and the suspect fled.

The ambulance was located a short time later with no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text the Department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction in D.C.