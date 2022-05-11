Teenager arrested for bomb threat made at Dunbar High during Emhoff visit

D.C. police and the Secret Service have arrested a teenager in connection with a bomb threat at Dunbar High School in February, which happened when second gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting the school.

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested, D.C. police said Wednesday, and the investigation is ongoing.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked on Feb. 8 by Secret Service agents during an event to commemorate Black History Month in the school’s new museum.

The threat at the high school was made during a time when historically Black colleges and universities nationwide, including Howard University in the District, were targeted with bomb threats that resulted in school closures and class cancellations.

At the time, Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said it did not appear that the bomb threat made at Dunbar High School was related to the threats made to HBCUs.