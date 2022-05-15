RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Person struck by train near DC Metro station

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 9:13 PM

Metro Police say that an adult male has died after being struck by a train in D.C.

DC Fire and EMS and Metro Police arrived at the Brookland Station at about 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Metro says the victim and a second individual entered the tracks at Brookland station.

The victim was struck between NoMa and the Brookland stations, suspending rail service between NoMa and Fort Totten. A shuttle bus service is available for riders between those Red Line locations.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

