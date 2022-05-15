Person struck by train near DC Metro station

Metro Police say that an adult male has died after being struck by a train in D.C.

DC Fire and EMS and Metro Police arrived at the Brookland Station at about 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Metro says the victim and a second individual entered the tracks at Brookland station.

The victim was struck between NoMa and the Brookland stations, suspending rail service between NoMa and Fort Totten. A shuttle bus service is available for riders between those Red Line locations.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.