Md. teen shot dead in Southeast identified as local rapper 23 Rackzs

The 16-year-old Maryland boy shot and killed Thursday in Southeast D.C. was identified as an up-and-coming rapper from Prince George's County.

Justin Johnson of Temple Hills performed under the name 23 Rackzs and released an album titled Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Johnson was featured on music media personality DJ Akademics’ high school tour at Suitland High School. Prince George’s County-born rapper Wale also honored the young artist on social media.

💔 I don’t even know what to say . I’m so sorry little brother . pic.twitter.com/K8uv60raAC — Wale (@Wale) May 26, 2022

Johnson was gunned down in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, near Suitland Parkway, just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police found Johnson with gunshot wounds at the scene, and he was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

D.C. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Johnson’s death.

