Teenage boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 11:30 PM

A 16-year-old Maryland boy has been killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened on the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace south of Suitland Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police found Justin Johnson, 16, of Temple Hills, with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. There’s a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

