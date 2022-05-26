Teenage boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

A 16-year-old Maryland boy has been killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened on the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace south of Suitland Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police found Justin Johnson, 16, of Temple Hills, with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. There’s a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.