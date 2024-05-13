DC opens second ‘Safe Commercial Corridor Hub’ in Anacostia

To continue driving down crime numbers in the nation's capital, D.C. opened its second hub, inviting residents to walk in and get immediate help for a range of issues.

In an effort to continue driving down crime numbers in the nation’s capital, D.C. leaders announced Monday the opening of a second “Safe Commercial Corridor Hub,” a building that invites residents to walk in and get immediate help with a wide range of issues.

“There will be a friendly D.C. government person there who can make sure that they are connected to the agency or office that can help them,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The first hub opened earlier this year in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

City leaders said the hubs are meant to connect residents to services. They are staffed by outreach teams from multiple public safety and human services agencies that can respond to challenges in the community, including crime, mental health issues and substance abuse.

The new hub is located in Southeast in the Anacostia neighborhood on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

“We’re excited to have this resource in the community,” said Bowser. “We knew that when we opened in Chinatown that we would also focus on Anacostia in this corridor.”

Violent crime overall in the District is down 26% when compared to the same time last year, according to figures released by D.C. police. Homicides are down about 20%.

City leaders said the Safe Commercial Corridor Hub that’s already been established in Chinatown has been a success, noting a 78% drop in violent crime within 1,000 feet of the hub since it opened.

The hub has referred about 200 people to the Department of Human Services and the Department of Behavioral Health.

“I want you to know that I’m very proud that we are now opening those doors for the members of this community,” said D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Smith said the new hub would add law enforcement resources to Anacostia.

“It’ll give our officers the opportunity to be readily accessible,” said Smith. “We will cut down on response time.”

