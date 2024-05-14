Teen shoots teen in Southeast, DC police say

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teenager in Southeast D.C. last month.

Listen now to WTOP News

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teenager in Southeast D.C. last month.

The accused shooter turned himself in at a district station on Sunday, according to D.C. police.

Officers said they responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue SE on April 26 for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order with assault with intent to commit murder.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.