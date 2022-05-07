Man charged with 1st-degree murder for shooting man carrying infant in Northeast

The man who police say shot and killed a D.C. man who was holding an infant in March has been charged with first degree murder, according to police.

D.C. police said that Jarrell David Harris, 27, of Southeast, was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday for allegedly shooting and killing 42 year-old Sedrick Miller, of Northeast.

Miller had been walking with his infant and five-year-old child when he was killed. Commander William FitzGerald said at the time that Miller’s killing was “one of the most horrible things we’ve had here in the Fifth District in several years.”

Around 8:30 a.m. on March 4, police responded to reports of a shooting and found Miller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northeast in the Langdon neighborhood. First responders found no signs of consistent with life.

According to Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict, Miller had been carrying his infant in a car seat and holding the hand of his five-year-old child at the time of the shooting.

Police believe Miller had been specifically targeted by the shooter.

On March 16, police issued a murder warrant for the arrest of Harris, naming him as the main suspect in the homicide.

No details have been provided on the location or manner of Harris’ arrest. Police say he has been transported to D.C.’s Homicide Branch.

