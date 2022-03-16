Suspect sought in killing of man in front of 2 small children in DC

D.C. police have identified and are now searching for a man they say two weeks ago killed another man in front of two small children.

Sedrick Miller, of Northeast D.C., was shot to death on March 4 on the 2300 block of 18th Street Northeast in the Langdon neighborhood, a few blocks north of New York Avenue.

“When this crime occurred, there were two small children present; and unfortunately, they were witnesses to this crime … it shows the level of unconcern that this individual showed in trying to commit this murder. I think this actually shows how dangerous this individual is, and this is why we need to get him off the street,” said D.C. police Capt. Kevin Kentish, who heads the homicide unit.

Police are looking for Jarrell David Harris, 27, of Southeast D.C. He’s charged with first-degree murder while armed.

MPD seeks 27 year-old Jarrell David Harris, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted in reference to a Homicide that occurred on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/iPSTosE2xd pic.twitter.com/i7HSkXY8XG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 16, 2022

There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

In an unrelated killing Monday, police have released three surveillance images of a suspect in a deadly stabbing inside a hookah bar.

Kenneth Thomas Jr., 42, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was fatally stabbed around 1 a.m. inside the Cloud Lounge, 1919 Ninth St. NW, in the Shaw neighborhood.

MPD seeks a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/U731bpxe4m pic.twitter.com/vNWFl3cL09 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 16, 2022

There’s a $25,000 reward for information in the case, as well.

Anyone with information on both killings should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Finally, Kentish announced that Nyjell Outler has been extradited to D.C. He’s accused of killing a man by firing into a crowd at a gender-reveal party last year.

U.S. Marshals picked up Outler in Florida last month.