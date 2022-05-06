RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » Washington, DC News » Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge…

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project work suspended over bird’s nest

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A family of ducks has moved into the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, and it’s holding up construction.

The District Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the bridge’s west traffic oval recently became home to a mother mallard duck and her eggs.

Mallards are wild ducks and are federally-protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, making it illegal to move an active nest without a special permit — even if it’s in an inconvenient location, like a major construction project.

DDOT said in a tweet that construction would be paused on the west traffic oval until the 28-day hatching cycle is complete.

In a statement, DDOT told WTOP that in order to prevent abandonment, no human intervention will take place and that they will “continue to monitor the area to ensure the bird’s safety.”

DDOT also said that the situation isn’t impacting traffic.

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opened to drivers in September.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up