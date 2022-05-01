DC Police: Northeast, Southeast shootings injure 4, including minor

D.C. Police say four people are in the hospital after two separate shootings in North and Southeast.

Four people are in the hospital after D.C. police reported two separate shootings in Northeast and Southeast on Saturday evening.

The first shooting happened happened right after 6 p.m. at the 3800 block of Jay Street Northeast, near the Minnesota Avenue Metro station. Two men and one juvenile were shot.

The other shooting happened roughly 30 minutes later at the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast near Bard High School. Officers say an injured woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound in her right arm.

All victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The shooting locations are thirteen minutes away from each other.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 3700 block of Jay Street N.E.. Lookout for (3) black, males, wearing all black last seen fleeing in a Gold Honda Accord.

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 30, 2022

Police have not said if the shootings are connected, but they did say they are looking for three black males in all black clothing who were seen fleeing in a Gold Honda Accord with a dark tint.

An approximate location is included below:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.