DC announces more grant funding for small businesses

D.C. leaders have repeatedly and enthusiastically been holding news conferences to present the various different grants available to small businesses, whether they’re simply trying to survive or looking to make a leap into something bigger.

Thursday morning was no different, as dozens of business owners from around the city gathered in a café in Petworth to celebrate the next round of grants.

The Great Streets Retail Small Business Grants announced on Thursday were worth $6.8 million, with 65 businesses receiving various amounts of funding.

“We’ve been making strategic investments in your business so you can make strategic investments in our communities,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We make a small investment, you turn it into really powerful things for your business.”

The event was held at The Coupe, on 11th Street Northwest in the Petworth neighborhood, and whose owner was among the latest recipients. But business leaders from around the city also made sure to talk about other grants that provide similar opportunities, such as the Robust Retail Grant, the D.C. Locally Made Manufacturing Grant, and the D.C. Commercial Property Acquisition Fund.

“Get that money,” yelled Kristi Whitfield, the head of D.C.’s Department of Small and Local Development.

Here’s the full list of businesses receiving grant money from the city:

Ward 1: The Outrage, Momentous Sports Medicine, DC Dry, The Printer Cleaners, Shop of Flowers, Mint, La Cabana Restaurante, The Coupe, Because Science

Ward 2: Pearl’s Bagels, Tugooh, Market Square Cleaners, Secrete Fine Jewelry, 1333 14th Street NW, Yoga District, Lee Café Fairfax, BardiBari Restaurant, Greek Deli & Catering, Luna Café, Glass House Coffee, O Street Museum Foundation, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, Flight, Transformational Acupuncture, ExPats Theater, Maxwell Park Shaw, Nari, Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

Ward 3: Le Chat Noir, Italian Pizza Kitchen, Blue 44

Ward 4: Atxondo, Zuri Bistro, Kukus Beauty Supply, Zeman Market, J and J Tover, The V.I.P. Room, Deset Ethiopian Restaurant

Ward 5: Sunrise Grocery, Soul Kitchen, City-State Brewing Company, Think Italian, Excel Pilates DC, Hospitality in Transit, Via MRG, Jabbo’s Compact Market, G & K DC, Cotton & Reed, Right Forward, Don Ciccio & Figli, The Outrage, Black and Forth

Ward 6: Sewing Opportunity Never Ending, Pursuit Wine Bar – H ST, Osteria Taqueria, Cane, Pho Viet Restaurant,

Ward 7: Deanwood Valet, City Interests Development, Mamatoto Village, ADP Group

Ward 8: Project Create, Tasting Lab DC, Washington Area Community Investment Fund