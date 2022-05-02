RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier | GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
2 women shot in Northeast DC shooting

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 17, 2022, 2:01 AM

Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at the  5300 block of Dix Street near 53rd Street.

D.C. police said officers found the women “conscious and breathing” before taking them to the hospital.

They are in stable condition. No suspect information was provided.

Police are looking for a silver or gray SUV with chrome rims last seen heading eastbound on Dix Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

