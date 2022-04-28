Man charged with killing DC mother ordered held

The man arrested in the death of a D.C. woman who had been accused of killing their two-month-old child last year was ordered held without bond Thursday.

Forty-four-year-old Carl Jones, a Northeast D.C. resident, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of LaDonia Boggs, 39, who was found dead in a doorway at the Azeeze-Bates Court Apartment, on Benning Road NE, in the predawn hours of Wednesday.

Court documents said someone called 911 on Boggs’ phone, reporting a woman was dead in the apartment. Police said in the documents that the caller was Jones, and that the 911 operator hung up, thinking the call was a prank. But officers went to the apartment and found Boggs’ body.

Jones was in contact with police using Boggs’ phone several times Wednesday morning; he also contacted Boggs’ relatives several times, pretending to be Boggs, the documents said.

He was arrested around noon the same day at Reagan National Airport, where he told police he worked, court documents said. He had been in contact with authorities several times that morning, looking for his work ID, which had been found outside the apartment building, along with a key to Boggs’ apartment.

Jones was also seen on security camera footage entering and leaving the apartment building several times in the hours leading up to the 911 call.

Jones and Boggs were the parents of Kyon Jones, who went missing last May and has not been found. At the time, Boggs gave the police several stories about where Kyon was, eventually admitting that the night the boy died, she had used PCP, and had rolled over on top of the child, who was in bed with her. When she discovered the boy unconscious, she told investigators, she placed the boy’s body in a dumpster.

Boggs was originally charged with murder, but after her admission, prosecutors updated documents in the case to include the possibility that Kyon’s death could have been accidental. The charges against Boggs were then downgraded to only tampering with evidence.

In interviews with the police after his arrest, Jones said he had done PCP that night, went to Boggs’ apartment and got into an argument with her, but claimed she must have been stabbed when he was gone from the apartment for a few minutes.

When police asked Jones whether he was mad at Boggs, he allegedly replied, “Wouldn’t you be?”

He also identified himself in the security video, the court documents said, and added, “If I did (kill her), would I be wrong for doing that?”

He also said “he wanted to be with his son,” the documents said.

Last Friday, Boggs had called 911 looking to have Jones removed from her building.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.