Mother once accused of killing infant son found dead in Northeast DC

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

April 27, 2022, 5:23 PM

A D.C. mother who was once charged with killing her 2-month-old son has been found dead at her apartment in Northeast.

The D.C. police said LaDonia Boggs, 39, was found dead in a doorway at the Azeeze-Bates Court Apartments, on Benning Road, by officers responding to a hang-up call to 911. Boggs had been stabbed.

So far, police have not announced any suspects in the killing.

Her death comes almost a year after Boggs’ 2-month-old son, Kyon Jones, went missing on May 5, 2021. After police received multiple stories from Boggs about what happened to the boy and uncovered heated texts between Boggs and the boy’s father, in which she claimed to have regretted having the child, Boggs was charged with murder.

Boggs later admitted to police that the night the boy died, she rolled over on top of the child, who was in bed with her. When she discovered the boy unconscious, she told investigators that she placed the boy’s body in a dumpster.

The boy’s body was never found, but he is presumed dead by police.

After Boggs’ admission, prosecutors updated documents in the case to include the possibility that the child’s death could have been accidental. The charges against Boggs were then downgraded to only tampering with evidence.

Sources close to the investigation into the missing boy told WTOP last May that Boggs had other children who were no longer in her care. It is unclear whether she regained custody of any of those children.

D.C. police said Boggs’ killing remains under investigation, as does the investigation into the boy’s disappearance.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

