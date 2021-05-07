CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
DC police searching for missing 2-month-old

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 11:36 PM

D.C. police are searching for a missing 2-month-old.

Kyon Jones was last seen Wednesday on the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast. Police were told the child was missing on Friday.

Jones is described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text D.C. police at 50411.

Below is a map of where the infant was last seen.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

