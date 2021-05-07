DC police searching for missing 2-month-old

D.C. police are searching for a missing 2-month-old.

D.C. police are searching for a missing 2-month-old.

Kyon Jones was last seen Wednesday on the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast. Police were told the child was missing on Friday.

Critical #MissingPerson 2 month-old Kyon Jones, who was last seen in 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. This incident was reported on Friday, May 7, 2021 Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/BnSfwzbenx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 8, 2021

Jones is described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text D.C. police at 50411.

Below is a map of where the infant was last seen.