RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russian flagship damaged, crew evacuated | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Late-night party keeps DC…

Late-night party keeps DC teens up all night and out of trouble

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

April 14, 2022, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An all-night party in Northeast D.C. aims to provide teens with a fun, safe night that keeps them out of trouble.

Thursday’s event is called Late Night Hype 2.0, featuring a live band, an indoor pool party, basketball, video games and food.

The District’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted the all-nighter last month, and more than 700 teens showed up, said Delano Hunter, the department’s director.

“We had teenagers shooting hoops and in the pool until 6 a.m.,” Hunter said.

The party comes at a time when the District is seeing a spike in car thefts, which police say are committed largely by teens and young adults. Hunter said that giving teens something to do will help keep them out of trouble.

“We believe the best form of intervention is prevention,” Hunter said. “If we can keep them away from those negative influences that are able to take root because they have idle time, then that goes a long way to help them make smart and healthy decisions.”

Last summer, the department hosted the all-night party once a week. This year, it’s happening monthly until the summer, when it will shift back to a weekly basis.

Hunter said there is still room for more teens at Thursday night’s party. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Deanwood Community Center at 1350 49th St. NE.

Parents must register teens before they can attend.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up