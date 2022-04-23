DC police shoot, kill armed woman ‘acting erratically’ in Petworth

D.C. police shot and killed an armed woman in a special police officer's uniform in Petworth, after they say she shot a neighbor early Saturday morning.

D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee talks with the media about Saturday mornings police shooting of an armed woman who he said was acting erratically. WTOP/Luke Lukert The cordoned off crime scene on Crittenden Street near where it intersects with Georgia Avenue in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood in Northwest. WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Around 6 a.m., D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee said that officers arrived to Crittenden Street near Georgia Avenue in Northwest. There they found a woman who had been shot in the arm.

While they were administering first aid to her, Contee said that responding officers encountered another woman armed with a gun. The second woman was in a special police officer’s uniform at the time.

Contee said that the armed woman was “acting erratically” as they spent about a minute trying to get her to drop the gun and get on the ground. Responding officers ultimately shot and killed her.

Contee went on to say that when the responding officers came across the second woman, she was on the front porch of another person’s home and was smashing windows.

“We’re not exactly sure why that was,” Contee said.

He added that the two women were neighbors and were familiar with each other, but so far, Contee said police don’t have an answer as to why the second woman decided to shoot the victim.

Contee explained that a special police officer is a security guard who is commissioned by the city.

The woman who was shot and killed by police had recently started employment with a security company, Contee said, but he went on to say that the name on her special police uniform did not match the identity that police associated with her during their preliminary investigation.

He said that police are still trying to determine that she is a licensed special police officer with the city.

The shooting is still under investigation.

The police have not released the identities of either woman.

The shooting comes a day after a sniper shot four people in Van Ness Friday afternoon before shooting himself.

Below is the area where the shooting took place:

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.