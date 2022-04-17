DC Police investigate set of fatal shootings

Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened today in the District.

Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened today in the District.

The first happened right after 4 a.m. on Raum Street in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast.

Police say they found 26-year-old John Jones of Temple Hills, Maryland, dead in his car. He appeared to have sustained injuries from a gunshot.

About seven hours later, D.C. Police say they responded to the area of Southern Avenue SE. There, they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He also died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the two separate shootings and so far have no suspects.