DC Police investigate set of fatal shootings

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

April 17, 2022, 12:16 AM

Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened today in the District.

The first happened right after 4 a.m. on Raum Street in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast.

Police say they found 26-year-old John Jones of Temple Hills, Maryland, dead in his car. He appeared to have sustained injuries from a gunshot.

About seven hours later, D.C. Police say they responded to the area of Southern Avenue SE. There, they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He also died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the two separate shootings and so far have no suspects.

