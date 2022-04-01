Arrest made in stray-bullet killing of DC woman

A D.C. man has been arrested in the death of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet while she sat next to her 8-year-old son in Northeast in February.

Dion Lee, 22, of Northeast, was arrested Friday by the Capital Region Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Pamela Thomas, D.C. police said at a news conference Friday.

Thomas, 54, was killed Feb. 9 while she sat next to her son in an SUV on Division Avenue, near Marvin Gaye Park, in Northeast.

D.C. Police Capt. Kevin Kentish said Friday the two were on the way to a birthday party.

Thomas was not the intended target. Kentish said Lee was shooting at someone from a rival neighborhood. Witness statements at the time said two people were shooting at each other, Kentish said; he added police had no evidence of that, but that the investigation continues.

Marilyn Walker, Thomas’ sister, was driving, and in February told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that “I heard a pow.” Thomas’ son got out of the back passenger side and hollered, “My mom got shot.”

