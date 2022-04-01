RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » Arrest made in stray-bullet…

Arrest made in stray-bullet killing of DC woman

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man has been arrested in the death of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet while she sat next to her 8-year-old son in Northeast in February.

Dion Lee, 22, of Northeast, was arrested Friday by the Capital Region Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Pamela Thomas, D.C. police said at a news conference Friday.

Thomas, 54, was killed Feb. 9 while she sat next to her son in an SUV on Division Avenue, near Marvin Gaye Park, in Northeast.

D.C. Police Capt. Kevin Kentish said Friday the two were on the way to a birthday party.

Thomas was not the intended target. Kentish said Lee was shooting at someone from a rival neighborhood. Witness statements at the time said two people were shooting at each other, Kentish said; he added police had no evidence of that, but that the investigation continues.

Marilyn Walker, Thomas’ sister, was driving, and in February told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that “I heard a pow.” Thomas’ son got out of the back passenger side and hollered, “My mom got shot.”

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Postmaster General says he's been cleared in federal probe

FEMA’s CIO moving to private sector

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up