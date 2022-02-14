OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Reward offered for suspect in shooting that killed DC woman struck by stray bullet

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 10:52 PM

Police are looking for a person linked to a shooting in D.C. that led to the death of a woman struck by stray gunfire while she sat next to her 8-year-old son in an SUV.

Pamela Thomas, 54, of Northeast D.C., was not the intended target of the shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon, police said. A youngster was shooting at someone else when the vehicle Thomas was in drove near the 600 block of Division Avenue Northeast near Marvin Gaye Park.

D.C. police have released a photo of a person captured by surveillance camera.

Police are asking for information on a person linked to a shooting that killed a D.C. woman. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. The Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $15,000, bringing the total possible reward amount to $40,000.

