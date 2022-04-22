RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Amid shooting investigation in Van Ness, there were 2 other separate shootings in DC

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 10:46 PM

In the middle of an investigation of a shooting in Van Ness, two separate shootings were also reported in another part of Northwest D.C.

The first one happened right after 6:30 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Kennedy Street in the Brightwood neighborhood. Police said three men were shot. Police said they are looking for a man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black face mask.

The second shooting happened right before 7 p.m. at Cedar Street and Blair road near the Takoma Metro station. A man in a wheelchair was shot, and police are looking for three men who may be linked to the shooting.

The severity of the victims’ injuries are unknown, but they are alert.

Earlier Friday afternoon, four people were hurt in the Van Ness area following a shooting near an elementary school. A person police believe was the suspect was found dead in an apartment building.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

