7 arrested in connection with dog theft during DC crime spree

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the theft of one of two dogs during a string of robberies earlier this week across the District, police said Friday.

Four adults and three juveniles were arrested Thursday night as officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of 18th Place Northeast, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Morgan Kane said, while recovering Pablo — an Australian shepherd stolen from his owner during an armed robbery in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday.

Pablo was reunited with his family on Thursday and appeared at Friday’s news conference, napping in his owner’s arms. Bruno, a French bulldog stolen when his owner was held at gunpoint on the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue NW, is still missing, Kane added.

The seven people arrested range in age from 13 to 31. The four adults were identified as Jamar White-Strickland, 18, of Northeast D.C.; Charlie Laster, 19, of Capitol Heights, Maryland; Lamonte Jackson, 27, of Southeast D.C., and Kevin Jackson, 31, of Northeast D.C.

All seven are charged with receiving stolen property, although detectives are still working to determine how many were directly involved in Pablo’s taking. One of the juveniles, a 15-year-old resident of Lanham, Maryland, was also charged in connection with three armed carjackings.

Officers carrying out the search found Pablo in the living room. Two guns — an AR-15-style rifle and a 45-caliber pistol — were seized from the home, along with various types of ammunition and drugs.

Kane said additional charges are possible and stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages. Police detectives, she said, were still at the residence as of Friday morning.