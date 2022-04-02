RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden approves $800M in aid for Ukraine | Detention of oligarch angers Moscow | Justice for sexual violence victims | Photos
2 dogs taken in string of armed robberies in DC

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 13, 2022, 11:30 PM

Two dogs were taken in a series of armed robberies in D.C. Wednesday, and police are searching for the suspects.

The first happened just before 4:15 p.m. on the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue Northwest. D.C. police said a suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog and property. They then fled the scene.

The dog is a 1-year-old French bulldog name Bruno. It wore a black collar and a black leash.

The second robbery happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of 8th Street Northeast. A suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog and property.

The dog is a 10-week-old male Australian shepherd with black and brown fur and a blue left eye. It goes by the name of Pablo.

Abby Sevcik and boyfriend Rick Oleka fostered Pablo from K-9 Lifesavers. Sevcik was inside a CVS in the area while Oleka was outside waiting for her. That’s when a car pulled up and four people got out, Oleka said.

He described them as young between 16 to 20 years old, and they were all wearing masks.

“And then next thing I know, I looked down and there’s a gun on my chest. And the guy is saying, he was wearing a black hoodie, and he’s saying, ‘Let me get your dog,'” Oleka said.

A person he said was wearing red hoodie picked up Pablo and walked away, and two of the suspects went back to the car. One other suspect asked about his wallet, which Oleka did not have with him. He did hand over his phone. Then the two other people who got out of the car returned to the vehicle. All four then fled the scene.

Less than 10 minutes later, police arrived on the 2100 block of 4th Street Northeast after hearing gunshots. They found two men who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The last incident happened just before 4:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

Police said one suspect brandished a gun and demanded property from a victim, and then fled in the vehicle.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying and finding the suspects. The car used in the robberies have been found.


“I just want my dog back,” Oleka said. “We both just want Pablo back. We hope he’s safe.”

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

