RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's Black Sea flagship sinks | Pressure on US to give Ukraine intelligence | UN chief says Mariupol is starving | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Dog taken in string…

Dog taken in string of DC robberies found, reunited with owners

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 1:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One of two dogs that were taken during a string of robberies in D.C. has been found.

Pablo, the Australian shepherd dog, with one blue eye and one brown eye, has been found in a residence in Northeast, D.C. police said Thursday.

Abby Sevcik and Rick Oleka fostered the 10-month-old puppy and they were reunited with their pet Thursday night.

Police said several arrests have been made. However, they are still looking for the French bulldog Bruno that was also taken during one of the robberies Wednesday.

Police has been looking for four suspects in a string of events involving three armed robberies and an assault in D.C. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up