Dog taken in string of DC robberies found, reunited with owners

One of two dogs that were taken during a string of robberies in D.C. has been found.

Pablo, the Australian shepherd dog, with one blue eye and one brown eye, has been found in a residence in Northeast, D.C. police said Thursday.

Abby Sevcik and Rick Oleka fostered the 10-month-old puppy and they were reunited with their pet Thursday night.

Pablo has been reunited with his happy owners!! pic.twitter.com/X84apU44hF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 15, 2022

Police said several arrests have been made. However, they are still looking for the French bulldog Bruno that was also taken during one of the robberies Wednesday.

This French bulldog is Bruno — his adult coat is a bit more gray. Stolen from his owner on the 5400 Blk of Kansas Ave NW in #BrightwoodPark DC. The family is 💔. Pls call Humane Law Enforcement 202-723-5730 w/ any info @martyweilwapost @RealTimeNews10 @ZachBIsrael @ReneeLBowser pic.twitter.com/t94YJU5QO4 — jenn kauffman (@jennaudrey) April 14, 2022

Police has been looking for four suspects in a string of events involving three armed robberies and an assault in D.C. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.