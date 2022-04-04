$350 fine in ’embarrassing’ DC police cruiser street racing crash

A former D.C. police officer accused of racing another officer in Northeast D.C. neighborhood last spring that resulted in the crash of both cruisers pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to pay a $350 fine.

Humias Khan, 25, who was a probationary officer at the time of the crash and was fired by the department soon after, pleaded guilty to the single count of reckless driving March 14 as part of a plea deal with the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

Under the agreement, the office dismissed two more serious charges against Khan, including aggravated reckless driving causing property damage of more than $1,000 and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and injury.

The Washington Post first reported the guilty plea on Monday. The plea deal requires Khan to pay a $100 fine and make a $250 payment to the District’s fund for victims of violent crimes.

The other officer in the crash, Jerrita Millington, 34, also pleaded guilty to a single count of reckless driving last September under a similar plea agreement.

Millington, who remains employed by the department is on “non-contact status” following an internal investigation, a D.C. police spokeswoman said.

Court documents said Khan and Millington were in their police cruisers on Anacostia Avenue in Northeast in April 2021 when they had a brief conversation and then took off speeding, with Millington in the lead. Both cruisers hit speeds of nearly 50 mph — the speed limit was 20 — when Millington’s cruiser crossed into Khan’s path and he crashed into it, according to the documents.

The crash spun Millington’s cruiser through the intersection, where it then collided with a wooden fence, part of which was destroyed.

Both cruisers had passengers, and all four occupants reported minor injuries after the crash. Khan reported burns and cuts to his right arm. Millington reported having back pain and a headache. All the officers were treated at a police and fire clinic.

Authorities said both cruisers were totaled and the damage was estimated at $21,800.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee called the crash, which occurred a few days before District officials unveiled their plan for tackling summer crime, “embarrassing” for the department.