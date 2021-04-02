CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 cruisers totaled, 4…

2 cruisers totaled, 4 DC officers investigated for street racing

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 26, 2021, 11:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four D.C. police officers are being investigated after they crashed two cruisers in a Northeast neighborhood Thursday, apparently while street racing, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The officers have also been ordered to not have contact with the public, according to the department.

“The officers were assigned to the Sixth District, and were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Dustin Sternbeck, director of communications with MPD. “They’ve been placed on non-contact status during the internal affairs investigation — it appears they may have been racing their cruisers.”

Earlier, the head of the Sixth District sent an email to command staff, expressing frustration with the situation.

“[Thursday], two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community, they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 p.m. in the evening,” wrote 6D Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah.

“What does this say to all of the members of MPD who are passionate about their job and work hard every day to make a difference,” Habeebullah wrote in the internal email, which was first reported by Fox 5.

In her email, the commander said she had talked with D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee about the incident, and expected supervisors to deal with officers who speed and drive recklessly.

“These are not our cars and we are all liable for driving them with negligence but most importantly, we are all impacted by the actions of each other,” Habeebullah wrote.

WTOP has requested comment from Contee and Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up