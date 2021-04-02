2 cruisers totaled, 4 DC officers investigated for street racing

Four D.C. police officers are being investigated after they crashed two cruisers in a Northeast neighborhood Thursday, apparently while street racing, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The officers have also been ordered to not have contact with the public, according to the department.

“The officers were assigned to the Sixth District, and were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Dustin Sternbeck, director of communications with MPD. “They’ve been placed on non-contact status during the internal affairs investigation — it appears they may have been racing their cruisers.”

Earlier, the head of the Sixth District sent an email to command staff, expressing frustration with the situation.

“[Thursday], two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community, they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 p.m. in the evening,” wrote 6D Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah.

“What does this say to all of the members of MPD who are passionate about their job and work hard every day to make a difference,” Habeebullah wrote in the internal email, which was first reported by Fox 5.

In her email, the commander said she had talked with D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee about the incident, and expected supervisors to deal with officers who speed and drive recklessly.

“These are not our cars and we are all liable for driving them with negligence but most importantly, we are all impacted by the actions of each other,” Habeebullah wrote.

WTOP has requested comment from Contee and Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident.