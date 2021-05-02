2 DC officers charged with reckless driving in street racing investigation

Two D.C. police officers under investigation for totaling two cruisers in an apparent street race have been identified and charged, according to court papers.

Two D.C. police officers under investigation for totaling two cruisers in an apparent street race last month have been identified and charged, according to court documents.

Humias Khan, 24, of Northeast, has been charged with three counts of reckless driving, according to the documents. Jerrita Millington, 33, was also hit with three charges of reckless driving.

The cruisers Khan and Millington were driving — both Ford Tauruses — hit speeds near 50 mph before crashing on Anacostia Avenue around 5 p.m. on April 22. The crash came after Millington turned her cruiser into Khan’s path before reaching the intersection, according to the documents. The crash spun Millington’s cruiser through the intersection, where it then collided with a wooden fence, part of which was destroyed.

Khan’s Taurus suffered roughly $9,800 in damage. Millington’s Taurus suffered nearly $12,000 worth of damage.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee called the incident “embarrassing” at the launch of the city’s summer anti-crime efforts last week.

The police chief said one of the four officers involved in the crash was in a probationary period and had been fired. The other three are the focus of an internal investigation. The court papers don’t indicate whether Khan or Millington was the officer who was fired.

In an emailed statement, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said, “The streets, roadways, and avenues of the District connect us to our families and friends, get us to and from work, and bring our community closer together – that’s why it’s imperative for my office to enforce our traffic safety laws. When people threaten public safety and the residents of the District by driving recklessly on our roadways, we hold them accountable.”

WTOP has also learned through a search of court records that Officer Millington has been charged with five traffic-related incidents dating back to 2008. The charges were filed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Arlington County and Fairfax County in Virginia. Two of the charges involve failing to obey a traffic sign or signal.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.