CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 DC officers charged…

2 DC officers charged with reckless driving in street racing investigation

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 10, 2021, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two D.C. police officers under investigation for totaling two cruisers in an apparent street race last month have been identified and charged, according to court documents.

Humias Khan, 24, of Northeast, has been charged with three counts of reckless driving, according to the documents. Jerrita Millington, 33, was also hit with three charges of reckless driving.

The cruisers Khan and Millington were driving — both Ford Tauruses — hit speeds near 50 mph before crashing on Anacostia Avenue around 5 p.m. on April 22. The crash came after Millington turned her cruiser into Khan’s path before reaching the intersection, according to the documents. The crash spun Millington’s cruiser through the intersection, where it then collided with a wooden fence, part of which was destroyed.

Khan’s Taurus suffered roughly $9,800 in damage. Millington’s Taurus suffered nearly $12,000 worth of damage.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee called the incident “embarrassing” at the launch of the city’s summer anti-crime efforts last week.

The police chief said one of the four officers involved in the crash was in a probationary period and had been fired. The other three are the focus of an internal investigation. The court papers don’t indicate whether Khan or Millington was the officer who was fired.

In an emailed statement, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said, “The streets, roadways, and avenues of the District connect us to our families and friends, get us to and from work, and bring our community closer together – that’s why it’s imperative for my office to enforce our traffic safety laws. When people threaten public safety and the residents of the District by driving recklessly on our roadways, we hold them accountable.”

WTOP has also learned through a search of court records that Officer Millington has been charged with five traffic-related incidents dating back to 2008. The charges were filed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Arlington County and Fairfax County in Virginia. Two of the charges involve failing to obey a traffic sign or signal.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up