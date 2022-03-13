New book from National Cathedral hopes to help you find solace in tough times

At a time when hope might be dwindling, the National Cathedral in Northwest D.C. has released a new book to help you find a ray of sunshine to get you through dark moments.

It’s been a tough couple of years — first with the stresses of the pandemic, and now, with war in Eastern Europe.

But at a time when hope might be dwindling, the National Cathedral in Northwest D.C. has released a new book to help you find a ray of sunshine to get you through dark moments.

Reconciliation, Healing and Hope: Sermons From Washington National Cathedral is a collection of sermons told by clergy and visiting preachers during the pandemic. It was edited by the Cathedral’s provost, Jan Naylor Cope.

“It’s really an answer to so many — hundreds — of notes and emails that we’ve received in response to sermons we’ve been preaching,” she said. “The book is an edited volume of some of those sermons that actually speak to what was going on in the world around us, and all of us are Christians, so we also point to where God’s grace is in the midst of the grief and chaos and the loss and the pain and the confusion that all of us have gone through.”

In all, about 40 sermons are included. They were preached by not just the Cathedral clergy, but guest preachers like Jon Meacham, who wrote the Forward, and presiding Bishop Michael Curry.

“The idea for this book really came in response to all of the people, literally across the country and around the world who found the Cathedral,” said Naylor Cope.

While some churches closed during the pandemic, “we, because of the streaming capability we have and the cameras, kept worshipping and offering services and programming during the pandemic,” Cope said.

Over 50,000 people joined online services on Easter Sunday, and on average, more than 30,000 people view them online.

“You see glimpses of God’s grace even in the midst of dark times and difficult times. I think that what we hope to do, and I hope what people will find in the book is inspiration and strength for the road ahead,” said Naylor Cope.

“There are plenty of challenges in our world and in our lives today. Part of what we lift up is, even if it’s hard to experience it sometimes, God is with us. That’s the promise.”

You can buy the book online as well as at locally owned bookstores around the area. Digital copies are also available, and of course, there’s an audio book taken directly from the sermons.