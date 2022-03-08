RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian…

Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Northwest DC

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest D.C. Tuesday night, according to authorities.

D.C. police said they received a call about a car striking the pedestrian near the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police don’t have any leads on who the driver may have been. The incident remains under investigation.

The investigation at the crash site shut down traffic on 18th Street NW between Florida Avenue NW and Vernon Street NW during the investigation.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up