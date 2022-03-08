Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Northwest DC

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest D.C. Tuesday night, according to authorities.

D.C. police said they received a call about a car striking the pedestrian near the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police don’t have any leads on who the driver may have been. The incident remains under investigation.

The investigation at the crash site shut down traffic on 18th Street NW between Florida Avenue NW and Vernon Street NW during the investigation.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.